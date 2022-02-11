‘Only Murders In The Building’: Michael Rapaport Joins Hulu Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Rapaport is set for a recurring role opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez on the upcoming second season of Hulu’s hit comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

Rapaport will play Detective Kreps, a police detective involved in the new murder case introduced in the Season 1 finale.

The comedic murder-mystery series follows three strangers, played by Martin, Short and Gomez, who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. In Season 1, when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

The series hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, This is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. 20th Television is the studio.

Rapaport most recently wrapped a major role in Amy Schumer’s upcoming Hulu comedy series Life & Beth. He previously starred on Netflix’s Atypical for all four seasons and has been a regular guest host on The Wendy Williams Show this season. Rapaport is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.