Olivia Rodrigo Signs With Lighthouse Management + Media

Seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-actor Olivia Rodrigo has signed with Lighthouse Management + Media’s Aleen Keshishian & Zack Morgenroth for management in all areas.

The 18-year-old Rodrigo most recently earned seven Grammy nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards for her album Sour, making her the second youngest artist in Grammy history to score nods in each of the Big Four categories in the same year. The album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, landed at the top of several Billboard year-end lists including the top Global 200 Artist, top Overall New Artist, top Hot 100 Artist, top Hot 100 Female Artist, and top Hot 100 Songwriter.

Sour also scored the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever, ad broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history with over 385M global steams. The album produced two #1 songs “drivers license” (4x Platinum) and “good 4 u” (3x Platinum), the top 5 song “deja vu” (2x Platinum).

Rodrigo also was named New Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Rodrigo joins an impressive roster at Lighthouse Management + Media, whose clients include Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Jason Bateman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Rudd, artist Petra Collins, and supermodel Miranda Kerr, among others.