Olivia Rodrigo Releases Teaser For Disney+ Road Trip Film

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo announced today that her new upcoming original film Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 25.

The film will chronicle Rodrigo’s road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum Geffen Records debut album Sour, to Los Angeles. The film will feature Rodrigo recounting the memories of writing and creating her debut album and shareing her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life.

See Rodrigo’s Instagram announcement below and watch the teaser for the film above.

The Disney+ film will include new live arrangements of Rodrigo’s songs in such locales as Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy’s Motel & Café, Arcosanti and the Red Rock Canyon State Park, as well as interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album. The doc also will include special guest performances and appearances by Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird.

“This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “This is not a concert film per say, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day – and a chance to see her perform the songs from Sour like never before.”

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.