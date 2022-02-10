Oliver Trevena Joins Renny Harlin’s Action-Thriller ‘The Bricklayer’; Robert John Burke Boards 20th Century Studios’ ‘Boston Strangler’

EXCLUSIVE: Oliver Trevena (Wire Room, The Plane) has signed on to star alongside Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev in the action-thriller, The Bricklayer, which is heading into production in Europe next month.

In the film from director Renny Harlin, based on the novel by Noah Boyd, someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible. As the world begins to unite against the U.S., the CIA must lure its most brilliant – and rebellious – operative out of retirement, forcing him to confront his checkered past while unraveling an international conspiracy.

Hanna Weg and Matt Johnson penned the script. G-Base’s Alan Siegel, Butler and Danielle Robinson are producing with Eclectic Pictures’ Heidi Jo Markel, and Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, Yariv Lerner and Rob Van Norden. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson and Tanner Mobley from Millennium are serving as exec producers.

Millenium’s partnership with Butler on the film comes on the heels of their collaboration with Eckhart on the Has Fallen franchise, with Millennium also looking to sell the film at this year’s virtual EFM. Pic is set to shoot at Millennium’s Nu Boyana studios in Greece and Bulgaria.

Trevena just wrapped a role opposite Bruce Willis and Kevin Dillon in the action-thriller Wire Room, which he also produced. Also on the horizon is the Gerard Butler thriller, The Plane, for Lionsgate.

He is represented by Innovative Artists.

***

Robert John Burke Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

EXCLUSIVE: Robert John Burke (BlacKkKlansman, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) has joined Kiera Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola and Chris Cooper in the cast of 20th Century Studios’ film Boston Stranger for release on Hulu.

The film written and directed by Matt Ruskin tells the true story of Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the first reporter to connect the Boston Strangler murders. She and fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed. Loretta pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered corruption that cast doubt on the Boston Strangler’s true identity.

Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh and Michael Pruss are producing for Scott Free alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Entertainment. Sam Roston is overseeing the project for Scott Free, with Bronte Payne for LuckyChap, and Sarah Shepard for 20th Century Studios.

Burke has previously appeared in films including BlacKkKlansman, True Story, 2 Guns, Safe, Limitless, Brooklyn’s Finest, Miracle at St. Anna, Munich, Good Night, and Good Luck., Hide and Seek, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Cop Land, Rambling Rose and RoboCop 3, along with such series as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Project Blue Book, Person of Interest, Army Wives, Gossip Girl, Rescue Me, Blue Bloods, Generation Kill and Oz.

He is represented by Industry Entertainment.