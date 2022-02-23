‘Star Trek: Discovery’ EP Olatunde Osunsanmi Inks CBS Studios Overall Deal With Drama ‘Myth’ As First Project

EXCLUSIVE: Olatunde Osunsanmi, director/executive producer of Star Trek: Discovery, has signed a multi-year overall deal with the studio behind the flagship Star Trek Universe series, CBS Studios.

This marks the first overall pact for writer-director-producer Osunsanmi who is already working on the first project under the agreement, sci-fi drama Myth. Osunsanmi is co-writing Myth with Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation creators Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika. Osunsanmi is set to direct the pilot for the project, which he is producing through the Silent Storm Productions banner he recently launched with his wife, writer-producer Lorna Clarke Osunsanmi (All American). CBS Studios will be taking Myth out to market in the coming weeks.

Osunsanmi burst into the scene with the 2009 Universal Pictures movie The Fourth Kind, starring Milla Jovovich, which he directed from a Black List screenplay he wrote based on a recurring nightmare he had as a child. He co-wrote the screenplay for the 2010 Smokin’ Aces 2, directed by P.J. Pesce, and directed the 2013 film Evidence.

Over the past eight years, Osunsanmi also has been very active in television. His very first TV directing credits were episodes of CBS Studios series, Under the Dome and Extant, both for CBS.

In addition to Paramount+CBS Studios’ Star Trek: Discovery, he also served as director/executive producer on offshoot Short Treks and as director/co-executive producer on TNT’s Falling Skies. His episodic director credits include A&E’s Bates Motel, NBC’s Blacklist and Timeless as well as Fox’s Gotham, Minority Report and Sleepy Hollow. He is repped by Verve and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.