‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere Date Set; Next Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series Also Gets Poster

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during Wednesday earnings call that the next Star Wars Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, will debut on May 25, the Wednesday before Memorial Day weekend.

Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the return of Ewan McGregor as the younger Obi-Wan. Hayden Christensen is expected to return as Darth Vader.

Also starring are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. The series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold.

The Season 1 finale of Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett premiered today on the streamer.

Today, the studio said that Disney+ now has 129.8 million global subscribers, 11.8 million more than at the end of the previous quarter and ahead of Wall Street’s projection of 125.4 million.

On the earnings call, Chapek told investors that the studio isn’t relying on theatrical to build a Disney franchise moving forward. Good luck, because all these big shows like Star Wars were built off the heat of theatrical. Chapek also gave a shout-out to the success of Oscar-nominated toon Encanto, which did receive a theatrical window before going directly on Disney+.