Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Missing TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead, According To Police – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Channing Tatum To Star In MGM Remake Of German Sensation 'System Crasher'
Read the full story

Oakes Fegley Signs With Verve

Oakes Fegley
Andrew Tomasino

EXCLUSIVE: Rising young actor Oakes Fegley has signed with Verve for representation.

Fegley, who was formerly with ICM Partners, follows his agent JR Ringer, who recently moved to Verve from ICM.

Fegley will next be seen co-starring in Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans for Amblin and Universal. He previously starred in The Goldfinch for Warner Brothers, in the title role of Pete’s Dragon for Disney and Wonderstruck for Amazon Studios.

Other credits include starring roles in The War With Grandpa opposite Robert DeNiro and Fort Bliss opposite Michelle Monaghan. On television, he has recurred in Person of Interest and Boardwalk Empire.

Fegley continues to be repped by Wright Entertainment and attorney Michael R. Williams.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad