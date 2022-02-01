‘Now And Then’: Apple TV+ Releases Premiere Date & First Look Photos

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Apple TV+’s bilingual drama series Now and Then will premiere its first three episodes on May 20, with the remaining 5 dropping individually on Fridays.

Apple

Set in Miami, Now and Then explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

It stars Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, as well as José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

The series is created by Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. Campos and Fernández-Valdés will serve as showrunners. Bambú Producciones produced for Apple TV+.

