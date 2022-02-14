‘Not Dead Yet’ Comedy, Based On ‘Confessions Of A Forty-Something F**k Up’ From Casey Johnson, David Windsor & McG Lands Pilot Order At ABC

It’s a busy morning of pilot pickups at ABC.

The network has ordered a pilot for single-camera comedy Not Dead Yet, which comes from The Real O’Neals creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor with McG exec producing.

The project is based on Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter, which was published in 2020.

It is the latest pilot ordered at the network from This Is Us alums – Johnson and Windsor currently serve as co-exec producers on the NBC series – after it picked up a drama from Kay Oyegun earlier this morning.

Not Dead Yet follows Nell Stevens, broke, newly single and feeling old, a a self-described 40-something disaster, who works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

The comedy, which is produced by 20th Television, will be written and exec produced by Johnson and Windsor, with Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh also exec producing.

Windsor and Johnson’s other credits include Greek, Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23 and Galavant and their comedy The Real O’Neals ran for two seasons on ABC starring Martha Plimpton and Noah Galvin.

It is also the latest broadcast network project for Charlie’s Angels director McG, who has directed eight TV pilots including Fox’s Lethal Weapon, NBC’s Chuck, CBS‘ True Lies and Disney+’s Turner and Hooch. Last week, he landed a cast contingent pilot order at BET+ for a series from Cop Out writer Robb Cullen.

Windsor and Johnson are repped by ICM Partners and attorney Ken Richman. McG is repped by Ari Greenburg at WME, Sloane Offer Weber and Dern LLP. Author Alexandra Potter is repped by Alexandra Kordas at 42West.