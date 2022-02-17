Non-Fiction Studio XTR Hires Jonathan Stern As First COO

EXCLUSIVE: XTR, the non-fiction studio behind projects such as Oscar nominated doc Ascension and Apple’s They Call Me Magic, has hired its first Chief Operating Officer.

The company has hired Jonathan Stern in the new position. He comes from Media Advisory Group, the boutique IP rights, branding and consulting firm that he founded.

He will oversee all business operations and optimize XTR for scale, including establishing new business opportunities and supervising legal, sales, and human resources.

Prior to founding Media Advisory Group, Stern was SVP, Strategic Development at Bunim/Murray Productions and has worked for Red Bull Media House and Fusion Media Group.

It comes as the company plans to expand into new international markets and has 45 films slated for release this year.

It is the latest hire for the company, which recently brought on former Spotify exec Abazar Khayami as its Head of Studio.

XTR recently premiered six documentaries at Sundance Film Festival including The Territory, which was picked up by Nat Geo and Free Chol Soo Lee, which was acquired by Mubi. The company has produced and financed over 80 documentary features and series since 2019.

“XTR brings a unique perspective and strategy to the marketplace unlike anything I’ve ever seen in the industry,” said Stern. “Not only am I excited to optimize XTR for scale as the company evolves into a full-fledged global media company, but I am also thrilled to work with a cutting-edge data-driven team that has re-engineered the business model for the production and distribution of nonfiction entertainment.”

“This explosive moment in nonfiction entertainment calls for diverse skill sets and experienced operators who understand the global media landscape,” added Bryn Mooser, XTR CEO. “Jon’s track record in leading companies through strategic and pivotal moments combined with our shared vision for the future of nonfiction is going to help launch XTR and Documentary+ into our exciting next chapter.”