Nikki Glaser To Star In E! Reality Series

Comedian Nikki Glaser is heading back to her hometown of St. Louis for a new reality series.

E! has ordered half-hour series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, which will see her move out of Hollywood to return to where she grew up.

The series, which premieres on May 1, will see her embarks on an uncomfortable journey of self-discovery. In the midst of her chaotic move, Nikki leans heavily on her parents Julie and EJ Glaser, her childhood bestie Kerstin Robertson, her platonic roommate Andrew Collin, and even her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy.

As a big fish in a small pond, Nikki also experiences a comedy of errors as she struggles to find love. Despite being back home, her focus is still sharp as she continues to hustle more than ever to make sure her star stays on the rise. She is testing out the waters as a musician and often ropes her family into her professional sphere, sometimes to their joy or embarrassment. Though her career is at a high, Nikki stays grounded by her friends and family who still see her as just Nikki from St. Louis.

Glaser recently hosted HBO Max dating reality series FBoy Island and previously hosted sex talk show Not Safe with Nikki Glaser for Comedy Central.

The series comes from Evolution Media and she is exec producing with Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Brian McCarthy, Ailee O’Neill and Sarah Kane.