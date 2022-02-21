Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski Dies: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Was 31

Jane Marczewski, the singer known as Nightbirde who found fame last year on America’s Got Talent and chronicled her battle with breast cancer on social media, died of the disease yesterday. She was 31.

The Zanesville, Ohio, native earned a judges’ standing ovation and the NBC show’s sought-after Golden Buzzer with her audition performance of an original song, “It’s Okay,” last June. Just weeks later, in early August, she announced that she was dropping out of the competition, explaining that her “fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention.”

“We are saddened to learn about [Nightbirde’s] Passing,” AGT host Terry Crews wrote on Instagram. “Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in [this] difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde.”

Also today, AGT judge Howie Mandel tweeted his condolences, writing, that Nightbirde “was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.”

During her audition, Marczewski shared that she was dealing with cancer in her lungs, spine and liver. Her audition video, which can be viewed below, has been brought in nearly 30 million views on YouTube. In her August 3 Instagram message announcing her departure from the show, Marczewski wrote,

Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider.

Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.

Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.

Last November, Marczewski spoke with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, and said her treatment had been going well but that her health was improving only slowly. “It’s happening slow little by little, day by day,” she said. “I’m getting a little better. I did get a scan result back and a bunch of stuff that was there disappeared. A bunch of the big stuff has gone down in size so we’re on the way.”

In her most recent Instagram post, on Jan. 11, she wrote, “Honestly, things have been pretty brutal. But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright.”

TMZ was first to report the death, citing a source with direct knowledge as saying the cancer had spread to her lungs, spine and liver.

Marczewski had first been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. Following a remission, the cancer returned in a metastatic state.

Information on survivors was not immediately available.

@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her. — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 21, 2022



