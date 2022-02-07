Nielsen Launches Diverse Media Equity Program To Boost Visibility Of Diverse-Owned Media Companies

Nielsen looks to increase the visibility of diverse owned media companies among advertisers and agencies by launching its Diverse Media Equity Program. Revealed on Monday, the initiative seeks to better survey diverse content historically excluded from media measurement, fund certification fees for diverse owned media and launch the first report on diverse media reach and audience profiles in its history.

Nielsen, in collaboration with P&G, will launch a $130K reimbursement program with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) to the fund seeks to provide more than 200 diverse publisehers the benefits of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification.

As part of the Diverse Media Equity Program, Nielsen will release the Diverse owned Media Audience Reach and Profiles report. The report will be Nielsen’s first to highlight viewership and listenership of diverse owned media. The report will also spotlight the reach in smaller local markets, including Black-owned television stations which as much as 41% of all adults and Black-owned radio that reach more than 1.2 million people 12+.

Additional diverse audience profiles add texture showing increasingly intersectional reach with local audiences:

Hispanic-owned local TV reaches 61% of viewers 18+ in markets ranked 101+ where they are present including 24% of Asian Americans, 33% of Blacks and 39% of Hispanic viewers

Asian American-owned local TV stations, where they are present, in markets 1-48 reach more than 200,000 adults 18+

Native American-owned radio reaches nearly 800,00 listeners across the U.S. with listeners spending almost 7 hours a week on average in metros ranked 51-100

“Nielsen is investing in diverse owned media by getting rid of historical barriers in traditional measurement,” said David Kenny, CEO, Nielsen. “Advertisers and the media industry recognize the need to be more inclusive and want to ensure they reach an audience that is increasingly diverse. We are leading the charge to develop a consistent framework and metrics to help demonstrate the value of diverse owned media.”