Nickelodeon Announces 10 Participants For Its Annual Writing And Artist Programs

Nickelodeon announced the 10 participants for its annual writing and artist programs, designed to support creative voices from underrepresented communities.

Selected participants include Kobie Scott, Lauren Monroe, Hannah Suria, and Frank Paiva for the writing program; Cherrie Wang, Katarina Perez, Roger Hernandez, Emily Monjaraz, Booker Jackson, and David Lu for the artist program.

“Nickelodeon’s long-running Writing and Artist Programs continue to provide aspiring creative minds with the tools to help launch their careers and deliver inclusive stories that reflect the voices of our diverse audiences,” said Marva Smalls, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Inclusion, ViacomCBS.

She added, “Aligned with ViacomCBS’ Content for Change initiative, these programs also affirm our commitment to ensuring an equitable and inclusive pipeline that removes barriers to entry for underrepresented storytellers and continues our work to change the face of content creation.”

This year will see the addition of peer mentoring as well as a deeper introduction to Nickelodeon’s culture and inclusive work environment.

The writers will be individually paired with Nickelodeon’s Linda Halder (Senior Manager, Live Action Development), Mary Harrington (Executive Producer, Preschool Development), and Conrad Montgomery (VP, Animation Development), to work on professional development, writing, and network building at the studio.

The six-month artist program will see participants paired with mentors at Nickelodeon including Ashley Kliment (Art Director, The Loud House); Jeff Chozon (Art Director, Transformers) and Jermaine Jose (Art Director, Transformers); Kimberly Mills (Storyboard Director, Big Nate) and Vypac Voeur (Lead CG Generalist, Big Nate); Chris Graham (Supervising Director, Santiago of the Seas); and Sica Von Medicus (CG Supervisor, Max & The Midknights).