Nick Robinson & Bel Powley To Star In Sci-Fi Rom-Com ‘Turn Me On’; Film Constellation Launches Sales — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Love, Simon and Jurassic World actor Nick Robinson and White Boy Rick and The Morning Show actress Bel Powley have been set to star in sci-fi rom-com Turn Me On.

The film is set in a world where the inconvenience of human emotion has been eradicated by a government-imposed daily vitamin. When a young couple skips their dose, they discover love, joy and sex for the first time, but come to realize they must also handle the emotional baggage that comes with it.

London-based sales firm Film Constellation is launching international pre-sales at the virtual EFM this week. UTA and CAA are repping North America.

Michael Tyburski is directing, marking the second collaboration between the director and Film Constellation after Sundance drama The Sound Of Silence, which was picked up by Sony. The script is penned by 2020 Black List writer Angela Bourassa.

Principal photography is slated to commence in fall 2022, with a delivery scheduled for the later part of 2023.

Pic is being produced by Zareh Nalbandian, Toby Nalbandian and Gregory Schmidt of Truant Pictures, the live action division of Animal Logic Company (The Lego Movie), and producer Sean Bradley (Paddleton). Angela Bourassa is serving as executive producer.

Director Michael Tyburski said: “The film has both love and humor, but is anchored within the science-fiction genre—a world I’m completely invigorated to build and play in. I couldn’t be more excited to bring this original story to life with the incredibly talented Bel and Nick.”

Fabien Westerhoff, CEO of Film Constellation added: “Hearty, funny, and ripe with romance, Turn Me On starts with a simple premise that speaks to the nature of our existence today: how do you learn to fall in love in a world where emotions have no place? A reimagined rom-com with a twist, the perfect date night film every couple will want to see!”

Film Constellation’s slate includes nordic horror The Twin with Teresa Palmer and James Marsh’s Samuel Beckett biopic Dance First.