NHL Suspends Business Activities In Russia, Expresses Concern For “Extremely Difficult Situation” Faced By League’s Russian Players

The National Hockey League has suspended its business activities in Russia, including social and digital media operations, and has ruled out future competitions in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

The military offensive, which began last week, is continuing to cause a widespread backlash against Russia across the business world. Sports is an area where Russia is also facing immediate consequences. FIFA has said Russia won’t be allowed to take part in this year’s World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee called for a far-reaching boycott of Russia and Belarus over what it called “a breach of the Olympic Truce.”

In a statement, the NHL expressed concern for its Russian players, who are competing for teams based in the U.S. and Canada as an increasingly fraught situation plays out in Ukraine and Russia.

“The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible,” the statement said. “Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL.