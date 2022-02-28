You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 64 New Deaths, 2,275 New Positive Cases

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

SAG Awards Analysis: Oscar Race Upended As 'CODA', Jessica Chastain & Apple Score Big
Read the full story

New York Set To Lift State Mask Mandate In Schools This Week

Nw York
Children wear a masks while being accompanied to school in the New York City borough of Queens, NY, February 8, 2022. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he will rescind the mask mandate for students and teachers on March 7; pressure mounts for NY Gov. Kathy Hochul to do the same, as daily positivity rates in New York City schools fall below 1 percent. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) AP

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to end the state mask mandate in schools starting on March 2, in response to key Covid-19 trends and consultations with health and education experts.

“With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from Omicron, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic. Because New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently remove the statewide mask requirement in our schools,” Governor Hochul said in a statement on Sunday. “This is a huge step forward for our kids and communities and I am grateful to the students, educators, and parents for their dedication to keeping us all safe—we’ve reached this milestone because of your hard work.”

New York has a high rate of vaccinated adults, teens, and children—some of the highest in the country. The release revealed the state has experienced a 98 percent decline in Covid cases since the Omicron peak, and a continuous downward trend in cases for 51 consecutive days.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad