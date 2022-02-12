New York Mayor Eric Adams Calls On Social Media To Ban Drill Rap Videos

Drill rap music, which extolls violence in the pursuit of riches, is not something New York Mayor Eric Adams wants on social media.

Adams spoke out against the genre a day after he gave a speech about the death of 18-year-old drill rapper Jayquan McKenley, aka Chii Wvttz. He was shot and killed in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of New York City last Sunday.

Drill has moved from the underground into the mainstream in the last decade. Its rappers and producers include Chief Keef, Lil Durk, Lil Reese, Fredo Santana and others, most of them building a strong following on the internet thanks to social media. The genre has spawned regional scenes throughout the US and Europe.

Adams said he became aware of drill music thanks to his son, Jordan Coleman, who works at Jay-Z’s Roc-Nation. “My son sent me videos. It was alarming,” he said.

Adams now plans to meet with social media companies in an effort to ban drill from their platforms. He cited no specific artists in his comments, but did point out the hypocrisy of banning politicians for inflammatory comments while leaving the videos up.

“You have a civic and corporate responsibility,” he said, adding that it was irresponsible to continue posting them.

“We pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing. Yet we are allowing music [with] displaying of guns, violence. We allow this to stay on the sites,” Adam said.

Watch the video above for an idea of what concerns Adams.