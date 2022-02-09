New Line Acquires Issa López Script ‘The Girl With A Thousand Names;’ She’ll Direct For HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: In competition, New Line has acquired filmmaker Issa López’s original screenplay The Girl with a Thousand Names. López will direct and produce the feature for HBO Max.

The Girl with a Thousand Names is the first original idea López has brought to the marketplace since the premiere of her critically acclaimed film Tigers Are Not Afraid. López is currently in development on separate projects with producers Guillermo Del Toro, Noah Hawley, and Jason Blum. The script tells the fantastically real story of a child from another world, trapped in our broken reality… without documents, in a detention center for unaccompanied minors and children separated from their families at the U.S. Border.

The film will be produced by López for her Peligrosa label alongside MACRO’s Charles D. King and Poppy Hanks. The exec producers are Gaby Mena and MACRO’s Greta Talia Fuentes.

López is repped by Rand Holston Management, M88, and Hirsch, Wallerstein.