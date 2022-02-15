Networks Put Teams In Place Amid Threat Of Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Broadcast and cable networks have news teams in place in Ukraine as attention focuses on the possibility of an invasion, perhaps as soon as this week.

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the situation at the White House on Tuesday.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin said that they were continuing to negotiate, and there were claims of a pullback for some troops, there also were reports of skepticism among NATO allies.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the U.S. was “temporarily relocating” Embassy operations in Kyiv to Lviv “due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces.”

In addition to having teams in Washington focused on the escalating crisis, networks have correspondents on the ground in Ukraine, in some cases adding reporters. CNN’s Erin Burnett anchored her show, Erin Burnett OutFront, from Lviv on Monday.

Related Story Trevor Noah To Serve As Entertainer At 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner

ABC News has senior national correspondent Terry Moran and senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell in Ukraine, with James Longman in Moscow.

CBS News has Holly Williams, Charlie D’Agata and Haley Ott in Ukraine.

At CNN, in addition to Burnett, Michael Holmes is anchoring from Lviv for CNN International. Chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward, chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto and senior international correspondent Matthew Chance are in Kyiv, with senior international correspondent San Kiley in Kharkiv and senior national security correspondent Alex Marquardt reporting from Zaporizhzhia. CNN international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson and senior international correspondent Fred Pleitgen are in Moscow.

Fox News correspondents Steve Harrigan, Trey Yingst and Lucas Tomlinson are in Kyiv, and correspondent Amy Kellogg will report from Moscow starting Wednesday. Mike Tobin will be joining the coverage from Poland later in the week.

NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel and foreign correspondent Matt Bradley are in Eastern Ukraine, and correspondent Erin McLaughlin is in Kyiv. Reporter Matt Bodner is in Moscow.