‘Smile’: William McGregor Set To Direct Vampire Feature For Netflix, 6th & Idaho

EXCLUSIVE: His Dark Materials episodic director William McGregor has come aboard to helm the movie Smile (working title) for Netflix and Matt Reeves’ 6th and Idaho, a project which is described as a vampire story in the spirit of Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive.

McGregor will co-write with Helen Kingston; she previously having written the Lena Headey 2019 movie The Flood.

Smile follows teenager Millie, whose life is turned upside-down when she’s bitten by a vampire while traveling to LA with her school. Wanting nothing more than to be human again, Millie learns she can reverse the process if she is able to kill the man who bit her before the next sunrise.

McGregor’s 2019 debut feature film Gwen premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and was a British Independent Film Award nominee and won two Welsh BAFTA’s. McGregor is currently directing the Joe Cornish penned Lockwood & Co for Edgar Wright’s Complete Fiction and Netflix.

Over the past ten years, McGregor has directed Emmy and BAFTA award-winning TV Drama and Cannes Lion, Clio and Eurobest Grand Prix award-winning commercials. He is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Jago Irwin at Independant Talent.

Kingston’s original feature The Flood, which also starred Iain Glen and Ivanno Jeremiah, was released in UK cinemas by Curzon. She most recently wrote on Joe Barton’s upcoming Netflix series Half Bad, executive produced by Andy Serkis. Kingston is represented by Jago Irwin at Independent Talent Group.