Netflix Paid Anna Sorokin A Large Lump Sum To Adapt Her Story For Television In ‘Inventing Anna’ Series

Anna Sorokin aka Anna Delvey, the fake German heiress, was paid a hefty sum of money from Netflix for her story in a Shonda Rhimes-created series titled, Inventing Anna.

Insider reports the streamer paid Sorokin $320,000 to adapt her life story of how she scammed the rich for TV.

She rose in notoriety among New York’s elite, claiming to be a German heiress with a 60 million trust fund fortune. Her story became national headlines in 2018 after New York Magazine ran a story about her plan to create a mixed use space by borrowing money from banks. During Sorokin’s life as a jet setter she obtained hundreds of thousands from her wealthy friends with the promise of paying them back–but never did.

Her scheme came to a screeching halt in 2017 when she was arrested for grand-larceny charges and found guilty in 2019. Of the 320,000 Sorkin received from Netflix she paid 199,000 in restitution, 24,000 in state fines, and 75,000 in attorney fees. After she paid the restitution, the courts let her keep what little is left.

Inventing Anna is currently streaming on Netflix.