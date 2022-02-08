Netflix Sets Female-Led Action Adventure Series ‘Palomino’ From ‘The Crown’ Producer Left Bank; Filming To Commence In Barcelona Later This Year

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has set female-led action adventure series Palomino from Sony-backed The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures, with filming set to get underway later this year in Barcelona.

Sky’s Strike Back: Vendetta exec/writing duo Rob Bullock and Jack Lothian are to combine again on the project, with Lothian also exec producing alongside Left Bank’s Andy Harries. Series Producer is Nuala O’Leary and Lead Director is Iram Haq.

Palomino will follow Erin Collantes, a British teacher in Spain who finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery. When one of the robbers claims to recognize her, her life threatens to unravel. In Palomino, a town of secrets, she must fight to clear her name and protect her family.

Casting will be unveiled in due course for the eight-parter, which will enter production in the Spanish second city later this year.

The show brings Bullock and Lothian back together after the pair combined on the concluding series of 2020’s Strike Back: Vendetta, which is also produced by Left Bank for Sky. Lothian’s other credits include ITV double The Halcyon and Doc Martin, while Bullock has produced big budget hits such as BBC One’s The Night Manager adaptation.

Palomino is Netflix’s latest series to come from Sony-backed The Crown producer Left Bank, which has become one of the streamer’s major suppliers outside of the U.S.

Left Bank has also produced Money Heist creator Álex Pina’s White Lines and Steve Lightfoot’s Behind Her Eyes for the SVoD.

The fifth and penultimate series of global smash The Crown will air at the end of this year, introducing a refreshed cast including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.