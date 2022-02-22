Netflix Officially Signs Updated Windowing Agreement In France

Netflix has become the first global streamer to ink a deal with the French film industry that will see the window between theatrical and SOVD release significantly reduced.

It is now official that Netflix will be able to show movies 15 months after their theatrical releases in the country, slashing the previously long-held 36-month mandatory window by more than half.

“This agreement is a new step towards our virtuous integration in the unique French cinema ecosystem. It reflects both our constructive contribution to the AVMS negotiation process and our commitment to be part of the French cultural exception,” said a Netflix spokesperson on Tuesday.

“Netflix is now able to offer movies 15 months after their release in theaters. This is a significant improvement for our members who had to wait for 36 months until now. Netflix will however continue to promote an earlier window to better reflect consumers’ actual viewing habits.”

Netflix will still be able to circumvent a theatrical release entirely by premiering titles directly online on a case-by-case basis.

As part of the deal, the streamer will need to invest at least $45M (€40M) in a minimum of 10 local films that will be released in French cinemas per year. There are further terms, such as a diversity clause that will see Netflix need to commit a minimum of 17% of the $45M pot to movies with a budget at less than €4.5M (€4M).

The move could move Netflix one step closer to be being present again in Cannes Film Festival’s official selection. As Deadline reported earlier this month, director Andrew Dominik has suggested that his upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde could be set for the Riviera in an out of competition berth, something the streamer hasn’t occupied since 2017.

The legislation stems from the EU’s Audiovisual and Media Services (AVMS), which has been updating windowing rules all over the continent, as well as addressing further questions across the broadcasting and streaming ecosystems.