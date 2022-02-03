Netflix Leads Streamers In BAFTA Noms With 22 Nods While Apple Scores First Noms In Major Categories With ‘CODA’

While this year’s BAFTA nominations offer up a more balanced split between streamers and traditional distributors and studios than in recent years, Netflix still remains the dominant streamer in the race.

The streaming giant earned 22 nominations this year – less than compared to last year’s 34 noms – across four titles, with Jane Campion’s period western The Power Of The Dog leading the pack with 8 nominations. The title earned nods across all the major categories including Best Film, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Campion, Leading Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch and Supporting Actor noms for both Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Netflix’s Don’t Look Up scored 4 nominations including Best Film (giving the streamer two of the five noms in that category), Original Screenplay, Leading Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and Original Score. Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut Passing also earned four nominations for the streamer, all in major categories: Outstanding British Film; Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer; Leading Actress for Tessa Thompson; and Supporting Actress for Ruth Negga.

Hall, of course, wasn’t the only actress who made her debut behind the camera this year with Netflix also backing Maggie Gyllenhaal’s first directorial effort The Lost Daughter. That title, based on an Elena Ferrante novel, earned two BAFTA nominations this year for Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actress for Jessie Buckley’s performance.

Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God earned two noms for Netflix including Film Not In The English Language while The Harder They Fall earned two noms including Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer.

Last year saw Apple make its BAFTA debut with nominations for Wolfwalkers in the Animated Film category and Greyhound for Special Visual Effects and Sound, but this year it earned its first recognitions in any major categories for its film CODA. The coming-of-age drama about a high school senior who is the only hearing person in her deaf family, scored a nomination for Adapted Screenplay as well as one for Emilia Jones in the Leading Actress category and Troy Kotsur in the Supporting Actor category. The streamer also nabbed a Leading Actor nomination for Mahershala Ali Swan Song while Bruno Delbonnel earned a Cinematography nomination for The Tragedy Of Macbeth.

Amazon, meanwhile, notched up two nominations for Being The Ricardos – one for Aaron Sorkin in the Original Screenplay category and another for Daniel Pemberton’s Original Score. The streamer’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie earned one nomination for Outstanding British Film.

MUBI, which has been an active player on the international festival circuit in the last year, earned four nominations across three titles: Cow (1), The Worst Person In The World (2) and Petite Maman (1).