Netflix To Release Anil Kapoor Revenge Thriller ‘Thar’; Sharon Cuneta & Director Martin Edralin Board 108 Media’s ‘The Mango Bride’ – Global Briefs

Anil Kapoor Thriller Lands At Netflix

Netflix has taken rights on revenge thriller Thar, which stars Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the story of a man who embarks on a journey to avenge his past. The project marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Choudhary, who also wrote the screenplay. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik complete the principal cast. Anil Kapoor Film Company is producing. Netflix will release in the summer. “As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content. Thar is a manifestation of this obsession and I’m thrilled to have a partner as supportive and collaborative as Netflix to take this story as far and wide as it can go,” said Kapoor. “At Netflix, we are huge fans of films, just like our members. Bringing to them the most entertaining and diverse films is not possible without taking creative swings with passionate filmmakers, and Thar is an example of such storytelling. We were drawn towards Raj’s passionate vision for the unique story, and were excited to collaborate with AKFC,” added Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India.

The Mango Bride Sets Cast & Director

Filipino actress Sharon Cuneta will star in, and executive produce, the feature film adaptation of novel The Mango Bride. The project comes from 108 Media and Los Angeles-based BOLD MP, it is based on the book by Marivi Soliven, which won the highest literary prize in the Philippines. Filipino-Canadian filmmaker Martin Edralin has been set to direct, his debut Islands premiered at SXSW. Rae Red will be adapting the novel. Producing will be 108 Media’s President Justin Deimen and 108 Media’s APAC Producer Micah Tadena, who produced Eerie, the blockbuster Filipino horror on Netflix. Executive Producers on the project include Anna Liza Recto and Michael Kaleda of BOLD MP with Ryo Ebe, 108 Media (Asia) Managing Director, 108 Media’s CEO Abhi Rastogi and Kevin Balhetchet. Production is slated for late 2022. The story follows the intersecting lives of two Filipino women who migrate to California. Amparo, a quiet socialite born into a wealthy family, and Beverly, a wide-eyed mail-order bride, discover hidden truths as their stories meet and intertwine.