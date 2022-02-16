Negotiations Begin For SAG-AFTRA’s Billion-Dollar Commercials Contracts

SAG-AFTRA and the Joint Policy Committee of the advertising industry have begun negotiations for a new set of commercials contracts. The current contracts expire March 31. Three years ago, the union said that its commercials contracts “cover an estimated $1 billion in annual earnings.”

“Both groups look forward to productive bargaining under a jointly agreed upon media blackout already in effect and will have no further comment,” the union and the JPC said in a joint statement.

Former SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will chair the union’s negotiating committee, and national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will serve as chief negotiator. Stacy Marcus will be the ad industry’s chief negotiator.