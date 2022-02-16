Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Pro Basketball Player & Producer Jarnell Stokes Signs With Innovative; Actor-Director Bryce Dallas Howard Inks With Prettybird

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Negotiations Begin For SAG-AFTRA’s Billion-Dollar Commercials Contracts

Michael Buckner/Deadline

SAG-AFTRA and the Joint Policy Committee of the advertising industry have begun negotiations for a new set of commercials contracts. The current contracts expire March 31. Three years ago, the union said that its commercials contracts “cover an estimated $1 billion in annual earnings.”

“Both groups look forward to productive bargaining under a jointly agreed upon media blackout already in effect and will have no further comment,” the union and the JPC said in a joint statement.

Former SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will chair the union’s negotiating committee, and national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland will serve as chief negotiator. Stacy Marcus will be the ad industry’s chief negotiator.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad