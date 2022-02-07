NBC Releases Initial Beijing Olympics Viewership Data; Most-Streamed Winter Olympics Day Ever

Andrea Giovannini of Italy competes during the men's speedskating 5,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing.

With the first full day of games tucked away, NBC posted some early numbers from the Beijing Winter Olympics and the glass seems to be half full.

According to the streamer, Saturday was the most-streamed Winter Olympics day ever with 323 million minutes watched overall.

Last night’s Total Audience Delivery (TAD), a metric of total views from linear broadcast, cable channels, mobile, tablets and connected TVs, reached 13.6 million viewers. This milestone ranks as the best primetime Saturday since NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage excluding NFL games and as the largest February primetime Saturday audience since the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Another decent metric of note: according to iSpot, NBCUniversal delivered on average 247% higher impressions per ad unit while running a 14% lower ad load.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony’s TAD, according to NBC, reached 16 million viewers, a million shy of the 17 million the streamer nabbed for the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony.