You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Ted Sarandos Marks Decade Of Netflix Original Series On Anniversary Of ‘Lilyhammer’ Premiere

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney+ Orders ‘A Small Light’ Nat Geo Limited Series About Anne Frank Family’s Protector From Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Susanna Fogel & Keshet
Read the full story

NBC Releases Initial Beijing Olympics Viewership Data; Most-Streamed Winter Olympics Day Ever

Andrea Giovannini of Italy competes during the men's speedskating 5,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP

With the first full day of games tucked away, NBC posted some early numbers from the Beijing Winter Olympics and the glass seems to be half full.

According to the streamer, Saturday was the most-streamed Winter Olympics day ever with 323 million minutes watched overall.

Last night’s Total Audience Delivery (TAD), a metric of total views from linear broadcast, cable channels, mobile, tablets and connected TVs, reached 13.6 million viewers. This milestone ranks as the best primetime Saturday since NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage excluding NFL games and as the largest February primetime Saturday audience since the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Another decent metric of note: according to iSpot, NBCUniversal delivered on average 247% higher impressions per ad unit while running a 14% lower ad load.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony’s TAD, according to NBC, reached 16 million viewers, a million shy of the 17 million the streamer nabbed for the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad