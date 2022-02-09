‘Supergirl,’ ‘Gotham Knights’ Scribe Natalie Abrams Inks With CAA

Natalie Abrams, the entertainment journalist-turned TV writer behind The CW’s Supergirl and upcoming Gotham Knights, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Abrams comes to CAA shortly after The CW ordered the pilot for Gotham Knights, which Abrams developed alongside Batwoman executive producers Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux. The series is is produced by Warner Bros.TV and Greg Berlanti.

She previously served as an executive story editor on Batwoman and wrote on The CW’s Supergirl and All American. Abrams also penned a Batwoman tie-in comic for DC Comics, which will be released in the spring.

In addition to writing for TV, Abrams was previously an entertainment journalist penning stories for outlets including TV Guide and Entertainment Weekly. While at EW, she co-hosted Sirius XM’s weekly live radio show, Superhero Insider.

She continues to be repped by attorney Patti Felker at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.