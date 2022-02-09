You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Tuesday Olympics Total Audience Delivery Down From Monday, Tallies 11M Viewers Across NBCUniversal – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Michael Mann’s 'Ferrari' Gets Driver, Cruz, Woodley & Big U.S. Deal: EFM
Read the full story

‘Supergirl,’ ‘Gotham Knights’ Scribe Natalie Abrams Inks With CAA

natalie-abrams
CAA

Natalie Abrams, the entertainment journalist-turned TV writer behind The CW’s Supergirl and upcoming Gotham Knights, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Abrams comes to CAA shortly after The CW ordered the pilot for Gotham Knights, which Abrams developed alongside Batwoman executive producers Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux. The series is is produced by Warner Bros.TV and Greg Berlanti.

She previously served as an executive story editor on Batwoman and wrote on The CW’s Supergirl and All American. Abrams also penned a Batwoman tie-in comic for DC Comics, which will be released in the spring.

In addition to writing for TV, Abrams was previously an entertainment journalist penning stories for outlets including TV Guide and Entertainment Weekly. While at EW, she co-hosted Sirius XM’s weekly live radio show, Superhero Insider.

She continues to be repped by attorney Patti Felker at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad