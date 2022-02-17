Nat Geo’s Ashley Hoppin Tapped As Head Of Content For ‘Secrets Of The Whales’ Producer Red Rock Films

EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Hoppin, who oversaw animal-based programming across Nat Geo and Disney+, has joined Red Rock Films, the company behind Signourney Weaver-narrated Secrets of the Whales.

Hoppin, who spent close to 20 years at the factual giant, will will steer content creation for the production company as it looks to expand future capabilities.

It comes after the company won the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series Emmy for Secrets of the Whales.

Hoppin was previously VP, Production at Nat Geo, where she oversaw over 1,000 hours of content including Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Savage Kingdom, Hidden Kingdoms of China and Wild Yellowstone.

Red Rock Films is also behind Netflix’s Penguin Town, Nat Geo’s Shark Attack Files and World’s Biggest Bull Shark and Discovery’s MotherSharker.

Her appointment follows several recent hires and promotions including Sari Wiener as Senior Vice President of Production ManagemenT and Kevin Krug to Director of Operations.

“I am excited to return to my roots in a hands-on creative role. Helming an innovative project slate and helping launch Red Rock Films’ to the next level is the opportunity of a lifetime, especially when I’ll be working with a team I respect and adore,” said Hoppin.

“Ashley brings creative insight, an impressive caliber of experience and a bold vision that will be instrumental in continuing to build on our momentum,” said Red Rock Films Founder and President Brian Armstrong. “Over the past year, we have put together a strong team to position us for growth, from production to operations to finance and more, and we are thrilled to solidify the team with Ashley at the content helm.”