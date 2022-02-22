Musical ‘Superfan’ Game Show Lands Series Order At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is turning to musical superfans for its next unscripted order.

The network has ordered Superfan, a series that will see one musical superfan aiming to prove they are a certain artist’s ultimate supporter.

Superfan is a musical spectacle disguised as a game show that will feature several rounds of play where fans will have the ability to advance to a final round for the chance to prove they are the ultimate fan. Each episode will name one superfan who will win the ultimate experience with the featured artist.

The series comes from former CBS specials SVP Jodi Roth and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Keltie Knight and Jack Martin, exec producer of TBS’ The Misery Index and Comedy Central’s @midnight.

The trio will exec produce with Martin serving as showrunner.

Anton Goss, a production designer who has worked on shows such as Match Game and Drop The Mic will dress the stage, Suzanne Bender, who has worked on America’s Got Talent and Lip Sync Battle, will serve as talent producer and Jacqui Pittman is casting.

The series is produced by Raquel Productions, the CBS-owned division that produces Tough As Nails.

Roth, who left the network in 2020, and Knight, who created the podcast and E! show LadyGang, run their own production company Yacht Money.

Superfan joins unscripted series such as The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and Undercover Boss as well as upcoming competition series Come Dance With Me on CBS.