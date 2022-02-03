‘Murder Under The Friday Night Lights’ Renewed For Season 2 At Discovery’s ID

EXCLUSIVE: Investigation Discovery is bringing docuseries Murder Under The Friday Night Lights back for another down.

The cable network has renewed the series, which comes from All3Media’s Lion Television U.S., for a second season. It comes ahead of the season one finale, which airs on February 8 (you can see a clip above).

The series looks at what happens when the local high school football team is the lifeblood of a community and real blood is spilled.

It showcased some of the most notorious and tragic cases that wreaked havoc on devoted high school football towns across the country. From the mysterious disappearance of a gifted player and a small Texas town’s football star’s brutalization of the local cheerleaders to a beloved coach who inspired both his team and his community being tragically gunned down.

The finale will feature the death of a promising rising star in the famous De La Salle high school football program, Terrence “TK” Kelly. University of Oregon-bound Kelly was mysteriously shot just before his freshman year, devastating his family, friends, teammates and community who were excited about his bright future. The episode features interviews with Kelly’s teammates, including former Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders running back Maurice Jones Drew, his family, friends, coaches and the investigators who worked his case.

Simon Boyce is showrunner with Allison Corn, Stan Hsue and Jennifer Silverman exec producing for Lion and Ron Simon exec producing for ID.

“The first season of Murder Under The Friday Night Lights transported our viewers to passionate high school football communities all across the country to witness what happens when the Friday night lights shut off and the town’s beloved team finds themselves embroiled in the center of a tragic crime,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content. “Our ID addicts made this series an instant hit and we are happy to give them another season with fresh stories about shocking crimes behind America’s favorite pastime.”