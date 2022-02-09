MUBI Buys Rights In Multiple Markets To Oscar Breakout ‘Drive My Car’ — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Growing theatrical distributor and streamer MUBI has picked up all rights from The Match Factory to Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Oscar breakout Drive My Car for Latin America, India, Malaysia, Africa (excluding French language Pay-TV rights) and the Middle East (excluding Israel and Turkey).

The voracious MUBI has also acquired first SVOD rights following its theatrical run for the UK and Ireland. Rights for the UK were acquired from Modern Films.

This week the film made waves by scoring Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Director, International Feature Film and Adapted Screenplay.

The Match Factory handles world sales. Today’s deal is the first to be announced between the two companies after news broke last month that MUBI had bought the German sales company.

Co-written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, critical hit Drive My Car had its world premiere in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay.

Adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story, Drive My Car follows a renowned stage actor and director who connects with a taciturn young woman assigned to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900.

MUBI is expected to launch the movie in its territories in coming months.

Recent and upcoming multi-territory releases for MUBI include Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane, Céline Sciamma’s BAFTA-nominated Petite Maman, and Joachim Trier’s multi- Oscar and BAFTA nominated The Worst Person in The World, which MUBI will release in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on March 25, and on MUBI in UK, Ireland, and India later this year.