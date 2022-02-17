Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard Stadium Tour Rescheduled For Summer After Covid Delays – Update

UPDATED, 10:41 AM: The return of the rock is returning for real this time. The long-delayed Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts has been rescheduled for the summer.
The jaunt, which had been slated for 2020 before that Covid thing kicked in, now will begin June 16 in Raleigh, NC, and wrap with a September 9 date in Las Vegas. It hits SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles on August 27.
PREVIOUSLY, December 2019: It’ll be the same ol’ situation next summer. Fueled by the success of the Netflix movie The Dirt, all four Mötley Crüe originals are reuniting for a 2020 stadium tour — six years after they called it quits.
The Los Angeles hard-rock quartet will hit the road with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for a jaunt that might have sold out an entire continent in the 1980s. The simply named Stadium Tour is schedule to wrap with a September 5 L.A.-area date at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which is set to open in July.
Tickets go on sale December 13. Watch the announcement video above, and see the full tour itinerary below.
The Crüe — singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee — has seen a surge in popularity since The Dirt premiered on Netflix in March (watch the trailer here). Within weeks after the launch of the biopic based on its memoir, the band’s music sales skyrocketed. Then last month, the metal act posted a “Mötley Crüe Is Back!” video that showed them “blowing up” their Cessation of Touring Agreement. “They knew that if they were ever to stand onstage together again, that contract would have to be destroyed,” the clip’s voice-over says. “Well, destruction has never been an issue for Mötley Crüe.” Watch it here:
After 35 years together, the Crüe men parted ways without speaking to one another after their final show on December 31, 2015 at the Forum in Inglewood. (Neil continued to tour as a solo act, playing plenty of Crüe standards.) They came back together to participate in the making of The Dirt, which unexpectedly brought them closer and led Neil, Mars, Sixx and Lee back into the recording studio.
Mega-platinum pop-metal act Def Leppard has continued to tour, including a 2017 jaunt with Poison — which had been teasing the tour with a countdown clock on its website — and Tesla last year. Joan Jett tours regularly as well, also appearing with Tesla and Styx on a triple bill last summer.
Here is the revised Stadium Tour schedule for 2022:
Thursday, June 16: Atlanta, Truist Park
Saturday, June 18: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Sunday, June 19: Orlando, Camping World Stadium
Wednesday, June 22: Washington, D.C.; Nationals Park
Friday, June 24: Queens, NY; Citi Field
Saturday, June 25: Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park
Tuesday, June 28: Charlotte, NC; Bank of America Stadium
Thursday, June 30: Nashville, Nissan Stadium
Saturday, July 2: Jacksonville, TIAA Bank Field
Tuesday, July 5: St. Louis, Busch Stadium
Friday, July 8: Chicago, Wrigley Field
Sunday, July 10: Detroit, Comerica Park
Tuesday July 12: Hershey, PA; Hersheypark Stadium
Thursday, July 14: Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium
Friday, July 15: Cincinnati, Great American Ball Park
Sunday, July 17: Milwaukee, American Family Field
Tuesday, July 19: Kansas City, Kauffman Stadium
Thursday, July 21: Denver, Coors Field
Friday, August 5: Boston, Fenway Park
Saturday, August 6: Boston, Fenway Park
Monday, August 8: Toronto, Rogers Centre
Wednesday, August 10: Orchard Park, NY; Highmark Stadium
Friday, August 12: Pittsburgh, PNC Park
Sunday, August 14: Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium
Tuesday, August 16: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
Friday, August 19: Houston, Minute Maid Park
Sunday, August 21: San Antonio, Alamodome
Monday, August 22: Arlington, TX; Globe Life Field
Thursday, August 25: Glendale, AZ; State Farm Stadium
Saturday, August 27: Inglewood, CA; SoFi Stadium
Sunday, August 28: San Diego, Petco Park
Wednesday, August 31: Seattle, T-Mobile Park
Friday, September 2: Vancouver, BC Place
Sunday, September 4: Edmonton, Commonwealth Stadium
Wednesday, September 7: San Francisco, Oracle Park
Friday, September 9: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
