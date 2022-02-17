Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard Stadium Tour Rescheduled For Summer After Covid Delays – Update

UPDATED, 10:41 AM: The return of the rock is returning for real this time. The long-delayed Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts has been rescheduled for the summer.

The jaunt, which had been slated for 2020 before that Covid thing kicked in, now will begin June 16 in Raleigh, NC, and wrap with a September 9 date in Las Vegas. It hits SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles on August 27.

Read details of the tour below and see all the rescheduled dates at the bottom of the post. The original tour announcement video is below that.

PREVIOUSLY, December 2019: It’ll be the same ol’ situation next summer. Fueled by the success of the Netflix movie The Dirt, all four Mötley Crüe originals are reuniting for a 2020 stadium tour — six years after they called it quits.

From left: Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee at ‘The Dirt’ premiere in March Shutterstock

The Los Angeles hard-rock quartet will hit the road with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for a jaunt that might have sold out an entire continent in the 1980s. The simply named Stadium Tour is schedule to wrap with a September 5 L.A.-area date at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which is set to open in July.

Tickets go on sale December 13. Watch the announcement video above, and see the full tour itinerary below.

The Crüe — singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee — has seen a surge in popularity since The Dirt premiered on Netflix in March (watch the trailer here). Within weeks after the launch of the biopic based on its memoir, the band’s music sales skyrocketed. Then last month, the metal act posted a “Mötley Crüe Is Back!” video that showed them “blowing up” their Cessation of Touring Agreement. “They knew that if they were ever to stand onstage together again, that contract would have to be destroyed,” the clip’s voice-over says. “Well, destruction has never been an issue for Mötley Crüe.” Watch it here:

After 35 years together, the Crüe men parted ways without speaking to one another after their final show on December 31, 2015 at the Forum in Inglewood. (Neil continued to tour as a solo act, playing plenty of Crüe standards.) They came back together to participate in the making of The Dirt, which unexpectedly brought them closer and led Neil, Mars, Sixx and Lee back into the recording studio.

Mega-platinum pop-metal act Def Leppard has continued to tour, including a 2017 jaunt with Poison — which had been teasing the tour with a countdown clock on its website — and Tesla last year. Joan Jett tours regularly as well, also appearing with Tesla and Styx on a triple bill last summer.

Here is the revised Stadium Tour schedule for 2022:

Thursday, June 16: Atlanta, Truist Park

Saturday, June 18: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, June 19: Orlando, Camping World Stadium

Wednesday, June 22: Washington, D.C.; Nationals Park

Friday, June 24: Queens, NY; Citi Field

Saturday, June 25: Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park

Tuesday, June 28: Charlotte, NC; Bank of America Stadium

Thursday, June 30: Nashville, Nissan Stadium

Saturday, July 2: Jacksonville, TIAA Bank Field

Tuesday, July 5: St. Louis, Busch Stadium

Friday, July 8: Chicago, Wrigley Field

Sunday, July 10: Detroit, Comerica Park

Tuesday July 12: Hershey, PA; Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, July 14: Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium

Friday, July 15: Cincinnati, Great American Ball Park

Sunday, July 17: Milwaukee, American Family Field

Tuesday, July 19: Kansas City, Kauffman Stadium

Thursday, July 21: Denver, Coors Field

Friday, August 5: Boston, Fenway Park

Saturday, August 6: Boston, Fenway Park

Monday, August 8: Toronto, Rogers Centre

Wednesday, August 10: Orchard Park, NY; Highmark Stadium

Friday, August 12: Pittsburgh, PNC Park

Sunday, August 14: Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium

Tuesday, August 16: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

Friday, August 19: Houston, Minute Maid Park

Sunday, August 21: San Antonio, Alamodome

Monday, August 22: Arlington, TX; Globe Life Field

Thursday, August 25: Glendale, AZ; State Farm Stadium

Saturday, August 27: Inglewood, CA; SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 28: San Diego, Petco Park

Wednesday, August 31: Seattle, T-Mobile Park

Friday, September 2: Vancouver, BC Place

Sunday, September 4: Edmonton, Commonwealth Stadium

Wednesday, September 7: San Francisco, Oracle Park

Friday, September 9: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium