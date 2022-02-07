‘Mothering Sunday’: Sony Pictures Classics Pushes Release Date For Romantic Drama Starring Odessa Young

Sony Pictures Classics has pushed back the theatrical release date for Eva Husson’s romantic drama Mothering Sunday, starring Odessa Young, by a month—from February 25 to March 25. It will open in theaters in New York and Los Angeles, on the heels of a one-week, awards-qualifying run in Los Angeles in November of 2021, before expanding to other markets over the following weeks.

Mothering Sunday was previously set to open against MGM and United Artists Releasings’ musical adaptation of Cyrano from director Joe Wright; Good Deed Entertainment’s dramedy Moon Manor; Open Road Films’ Foo Fighters horror-comedy Studio 666; Paramount Pictures’ re-release of The Godfather; Vertical Entertainment’s thriller The Desperate Hour, starring Naomi Watts; and Greenwich Entertainment’s doc Let Me Be Me.

It will now play against The Daniels’ A24 SXSW opener Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring Michelle Yeoh; Paramount Pictures’ comedy The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt; and Sony Pictures Classics’ dramedy The Duke, starring Jim Broadbent. It’s one of a number of titles skewing toward older audiences that have seen their dates pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, even with the surge fueled by the Omicron variant recently easing.

Set in the wake of World War I, Mothering Sunday follows the life of Jane Fairchild (Young), an orphaned maid who spends the holiday of the same name with her wealthy lover. Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Olivia Colman, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Glenda Jackson round out the film’s cast. Alice Birch adapted the screenplay from the bestselling novella of the same name by Graham Swift, with Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley producing for Number 9 Films.

Husson’s film premiered to critical acclaim at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and has subsequently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, the London Film Festival and the Hamptons International Film Festival, among others, with Colman earning a nomination for British/Irish Actress of the Year at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.