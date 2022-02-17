Moses Storm Joins Paramount+’s ‘Players’ As Recurring; Sean Yves Lessard To Recur In Syfy’s ‘Reginald The Vampire’

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ has added Moses Storm (I’m Dying Up Here) to its upcoming esports series Players.
The docu-style series comes from Peabody-Award winning American Vandal co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Funny or Die, Riot Games and CBS Studios.
Co-created and executive produced by Yacenda and Perrault, who also directs, Players follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.
Players is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die. Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell and Mike Farah also serve as executive producers alongside Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers.
Storm will recur as Guru. A former member of the team who transitioned to streaming instead, Guru is a brash, showboating “bro” type, with swagger and arrogance to spare. When defeated at a game over and over again, Guru absolutely loses it. As the team experiences hardships, he gleefully watches from afar.
The actor’s debut one-hour comedy special Trash White, produced by Conan O’Brien, dropped on HBO Max in January. He will star in Freeform’s comedy pilot Everything’s Trash, from writer and executive producer Phoebe Robinson. He previously appeared in Sunnyside, Arrested Development and This Is Us.
His reps are Haven Entertainment, WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, et. al.
Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company and December Films and executive produced by Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger and Lindsay Macadam. Julie DeCresce serves as co-executive producer. Chechik will direct the pilot along with three additional episodes.
Lessard recently recurred on CBC’s Heartland and is a graduate of Harvard University’s A.R.T. Institute.
Lessard is represented by Connekt Creative Agency.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.