Moses Storm Joins Paramount+’s ‘Players’ As Recurring; Sean Yves Lessard To Recur In Syfy’s ‘Reginald The Vampire’

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ has added Moses Storm (I’m Dying Up Here) to its upcoming esports series Players.

The docu-style series comes from Peabody-Award winning American Vandal co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Funny or Die, Riot Games and CBS Studios.

Co-created and executive produced by Yacenda and Perrault, who also directs, Players follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.

Players is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die. Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell and Mike Farah also serve as executive producers alongside Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers.

Storm will recur as Guru. A former member of the team who transitioned to streaming instead, Guru is a brash, showboating “bro” type, with swagger and arrogance to spare. When defeated at a game over and over again, Guru absolutely loses it. As the team experiences hardships, he gleefully watches from afar.

The actor’s debut one-hour comedy special Trash White, produced by Conan O’Brien, dropped on HBO Max in January. He will star in Freeform’s comedy pilot Everything’s Trash, from writer and executive producer Phoebe Robinson. He previously appeared in Sunnyside, Arrested Development and This Is Us.

His reps are Haven Entertainment, WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, et. al.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Sean Yves Lessard (Heartland) is the latest actor to join the cast of SyFty’s upcoming series Reginald The Vampire (w/t). He will appear opposite star Jacob Batalon, and series regulars Mandela Van Peebles and Em Haine.

Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres (Batalon) tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, Reginald the Vampire proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

The series, based on Johnny B. Traunt’s Fat Vampire book series, is currently in production and will premiere on Syfy this year.

Lessard will appear as Lebron. Immaculately dressed; this vampire is someone you don’t want to mess with as he delivers a message on behalf of his terrifying boss…

Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company and December Films and executive produced by Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger and Lindsay Macadam. Julie DeCresce serves as co-executive producer. Chechik will direct the pilot along with three additional episodes.

Lessard recently recurred on CBC’s Heartland and is a graduate of Harvard University’s A.R.T. Institute.

Lessard is represented by Connekt Creative Agency.