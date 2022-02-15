Morning Moon Productions Options Rights to Mallory Weggemann’s Memoir ‘Limitless’

EXCLUSIVE: Morning Moon Productions has optioned the rights to Mallory Weggemann’s memoir Limitless. Morning Moon plans to adapt the book into a narrative film showcasing Weggemann’s extraordinary journey to becoming a three-time Paralympic gold medalist in swimming and global champion of disability advocacy. The film will be produced by Ethan Lazar, Kyle Owens, and Austen Rydell. Executive Producers are Weggemann, Jeremy Snyder, and Peter Friedland.

The memoir, written by five-time Paralympic swimming medalist Weggemann, follows the empowering journey of the athlete’s life after a routine epidural injection for back pain left her paralyzed from the waist down at 18 years old.

“Limitless serves as a reminder that, while we all navigate through circumstance, we are more than,” says Weggemann. “It is about empowering others to honor their own journey and realize that our ‘now’ doesn’t define what’s to come. I’m proud that my story can act as a beacon of hope for others while bringing awareness to the importance of representation in our society.”

Refusing to allow circumstance to define her, Weggemann–who grew up swimming competitively–returned to the water mere months after her injury and discovered a place of sanctuary and healing, both physically and emotionally. In the pool she found her strength and realized that paralysis didn’t mark the end of her dreams and ambitions…it ignited new ones.

Less than two years later, Weggemann broke eight world records. By the 2012 Paralympic Games, just four years after her paralysis, she held 15 world records and 34 American records. Weggemann would go on to become a recipient of an ESPY Award and compete in both the Rio and Tokyo Paralympic Games, winning a total of five Paralympic medals.

The memoir, published by Thomas Nelson, has since garnered critical acclaim.

Morning Moon recently wrapped production in November on Wildflower, directed by Matt Smukler and financed by eOne and Limelight. Lazar, Owens, and Rydell produced alongside Hunting Lane. The film stars Kiernan Shipka, Jean Smart, Alexandra Daddario, Jacki Weaver, Charlie Plummer, Dash Mihok, Reid Scott, and Samantha Hyde.

Additionally, Weggemann’s documentary Watershed, produced by TFA Group in association with Morning Moon, is slated to finish post-production in the summer of 2022. Ethan Lazar, Kyle Owens, and Austen Rydell serve as Executive Producers alongside Mallory Weggemann and Jeremy Snyder. Cinetic Media is the exclusive sales agency of Watershed.

Ethan Lazar and Jackie Eckhouse negotiated the rights deal on behalf of Morning Moon. Weggemann is represented by Kim Yau at Echo Lake Entertainment.