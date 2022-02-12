‘Moon Knight’ Will Ramp Up The Boundaries Of Brutality, Kevin Feige Promises

Fueling speculation that Disney+ may be mulling a content expansion beyond family fare, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has acknowledged that the forthcoming series featuring Moon Knight has a harder edge.
The upcoming Disney+ MCU series stars Oscar Isaac as the vigilante. Moon Knight streams on Disney+ from March 30.
“He’s brutal,” Feige tells the online movie magazine Empire. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”
The Empire Moon Knight covers underline that point. The character’s knuckles and tips of his weapons have dark red blood streaks.
