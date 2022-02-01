‘The Bachelor’ & ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Top Monday; NBC Betty White Celebration Nabs More Than 4M Viewers

After last week’s three-way tie with The Neighborhood and 9-1-1: Lone Star, ABC’s The Bachelor is back at the top of primetime.

On Monday, The Bachelor bumped up from the previous week’s episode to earn a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.59 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Like the previous episode, drama between contestants Shanae and Elizabeth carried out to reach yet another boiling point at the Bachelor mansion.

The Bachelor tied with Lone Star in demo rating last week, but the Fox drama brought in Monday night’s largest audience. 9-1-1 Lone Star (0.7, 5.79M) was stable in demo and rose in viewers, joining The Bachelor to best a repeat of The Neighborhood, Kenan (0.3, 1.93M) and March (0.1, 0.31M).

With CBS in repeats, the 9 p.m. hour belonged not to NCIS but Fox’s newcomer drama The Cleaning Lady (0.5, 3.44M). Like Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady was stable in its demo rating and got a nice bump in viewers. That’s My Jam (0.4, 2.29M) followed, as did The CW’s 4400 (0.1, 0.32M). 4400 dipped in the demo to hit a 0.0 rating.

NBC brought the night to an end with Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, a retrospective remembering the comedy icon’s prolific career and long life. White died Dec. 31, 2021. She was 99. The NBC special garnered a decent 0.5 demo rating and 4.14 million viewers.

Elsewhere in the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ repeat showing of NCIS: Hawai’i (0.3, 2.95M) bested the second episode of ABC’s new series Promised Land (0.2, 1.74M). The wine-soaked family drama was stable in the demo but dipped slightly in viewers from its premiere (0.2, 1.86M).

Beyond Tuesday’s regular programming, The Real Dirty Dancing will make its debut on Fox and NBC’s The Wall reaches its season finale.