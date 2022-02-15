Monday Olympics Coverage Down From Previous Week In Demo & Viewers; ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Bests ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ In Audience

The 56th annual Super Bowl was surely a tough act to follow, but NBC managed to keep its primetime-winning streak going with the latest night of Olympics coverage.

Still dominating primetime, Monday night coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing drew in a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.61 million viewers per fast affiliates. The latest showing featured coverage of bobsledding women’s aerials finals, women’s downhill skiing and more. Despite topping the night, the second Monday of the 2022 Winter Games was down from the previous week (1.6, 8.67M/ Total Audience Delivery 11.5M viewers).

Numbers will rise when NBCUniversal shares Total Audience Delivery later today. This post will be updated accordingly when those measures are available. For the corresponding day of the 2018 PyeongChang games, NBC brought in a Total Audience Delivery of 18.6 million viewers.

The second-highest rated programs of Monday evening were 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.6, 4.80M) and The Bachelor (0.6, 3.08M), as was also the case the previous week. Both titles were steady in the demo but dropped slightly in viewers. Also in the same hour, CBS aired The Price Is Right at Night (0.5, 4.48M) and CW touted March (0.1, 0.33M).

Later in the evening The Cleaning Lady (0.4, 3.25M) just slightly eclipsed Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (0.4, 2.54M) in audience. Both were steady in the demo. Over at the CW 4400 (0.0, 0.24M) wrapped up its freshman season down in both measures from its premiere back in October 2021 (0.1, 0.54M).

Tuesday primetime will look pretty similar to the week prior, but ABC will see the season finale of Queens. CBS and The CW will be in repeats.