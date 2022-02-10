Momentum Pictures Nabs Rights To ‘Dashcam’ Thriller From Blumhouse & ‘Host’ Director Rob Savage

Momentum Pictures has acquired North American and UK rights to Blumhouse Productions’ thriller Dashcam from director Rob Savage, who broke out in 2020 with his pandemic horror feature, Host. The Entertainment One company plans to release it in theaters this summer.

Dashcam follows an abrasive musician’s (Annie Hardy) night, via her livestream, as it takes a dangerous turn when she agrees to help transport a frail elderly woman out of town.

The film premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, where it was named runner-up for the Midnight Madness People’s Choice Award, then going on to screen at BFI London and the horror festival Sitges. Savage, Gemma Hurley and Jed Shepherd penned the script, with Savage producing alongside Jason Blum and Douglas Cox, and Hurley, Shepherd and Ryan Turek exec producing. Amar Chadha-Patel (Disney+’s Willow) and newcomer Angela Enahoro rounded out the cast.

Blumhouse has tapped frequent collaborator Andrew Herwitz, who serves as President of The Film Sales Company, to handle international sales for all other territories, after their recent successful work together on the titles Bloodline, Mercy Black and Thriller. The company’s launch of international sales was set to coincide with the commencement of this year’s virtual EFM.

“Rob’s DASHCAM is a ride and not for the faint of heart – scary, intense, kinetic,” said Blumhouse’s founder and CEO Jason Blum, “like an unpredictable roadtrip with your most maddening friend.”

“I am, to use the parlance of our movie, SO M*THERF*CKING EXCITED to be working with Momentum Pictures and Blumhouse on the release of DASHCAM,” said Savage. “I can’t wait for audiences to see the madness we’ve concocted.”

“We are elated to share this exciting new project with North American and U.K audiences,” added Momentum Pictures’ EVP of Global Home Entertainment, Ian Goggins. “Rob is an incredible filmmaker, and we are thrilled to be partnering with him and the entire Blumhouse team on this film which has already received positive reactions and buzz from festival audiences.”

Blumhouse is a multimedia company focused primarily on genre fare that has produced more than 150 films and television series with theatrical grosses exceeding $4.8 billion. The company has backed franchises including Halloween, Paranormal Activity and The Purge, along with such films as The Invisible Man from director Leigh Whannell; Glass, The Visit and Split from M. Night Shyamalan; Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman; and Jordan Peele’s Get Out, among others. Its projects on the television side include the anthology series Welcome to the Blumhouse for Amazon, The Thing About Pam, starring two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger, for NBC; The Horror of Dolores Roach, starring Justina Machado, for Amazon; The Good Lord Bird, starring Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke, for Showtime; The Jinx and Sharp Objects for HBO; and a slate of horror-thriller films for Epix.

Momentum Pictures negotiated the Dashcam deal with Deborah McIntosh and Will Maxfield at WME. Savage is represented by Independent Talent Group in the UK, Exile Entertainment, WME & Jackoway Austen Tyerman.