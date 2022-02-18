‘Mob Wives’ Creator Jennifer Graziano Launches Bridgetown Street Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Graziano, creator of long-running VH1 reality series Mob Wives, has set up a new production company.

Graziano, who previously ran JustJenn Productions, will develop and produce unscripted content including docuseries, competition shows, home improvement formats and food series, as well as create and write scripted projects via the company.

Graziano, whose father was mobster Anthony A. Graziano, a consigliere in the Bonanno crime family, started her career in television with Mob Wives, which ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2016 and spawned a number of spinoffs.

Mob Wives VH1

She also developed unscripted and scripted projects with the likes of HBO, E!, HGTV and Roc Nation.

The first project in development at Bridgetown Street Productions is a scripted project set up with former Working Title Television U.S. President and exec producer of Netflix’s Gypsy Andrew Stearn, via his ABC Signature-based banner.

The untitled series is based on her relationship with her father. Graziano says that it’s a “father/daughter love story” and takes a look at the relatable ups and downs and sometimes strained relationship that a girl has with her dad.

On the unscripted side, she has a number of projects in development.

She will also lend production services to outside creators and producers. Graziano is a principal partner, alongside Rudy Vegliante and Mark Welch, in Lehigh Studios, a 150,000 square foot facility that is in development that will have six sound stages and AR wall technology. The facility will be located in Bethlehem, PA.