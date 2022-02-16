Mindy Kaling Sets Up Book Studio At Amazon, Will Partner With Amazon Studios To Adapt Films Based On Her Literary Curations

Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project, The Office) has partnered with Amazon to launch Mindy’s Book Studio, a boutique story studio that will publish books selected by the six-time Emmy nominee, which she will look to adapt for film in concert with Amazon Studios.

Mindy’s Book Studio will publish books across genres beginning late this year, which will be available across subscription programs including Kindle Unlimited, and in print and audio. Kaling will work alongside Amazon Publishing’s publisher Julia Sommerfeld, as well as Amazon Studios’ Head of IP & Literary Acquisitions Lauren O’Connor and Mindy’s Book Studio editorial director Carmen Johnson in transitioning material published through her studio to film. She will hold first-producer option on feature adaptations of Mindy’s Book Studio titles, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Amazon Publishing also announced today that it will publish Kaling’s comedic debut novel in 2023, publishing new collection of personal essays in print, digital, and audio, offering Kaling’s latest reflections on life, motherhood, friendship, and being a boss, in 2024. Amazon Studios has acquired first-look rights to both titles.

Kaling’s deal with Amazon Publishing and Amazon Studios comes on the heels of her partnership with the companies on her best-selling essay collection Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes) and Late Night, the hit 2019 film that she co-wrote, produced and starred in for the latter.

“I had the best time working on Nothing Like I Imagined, and I am so excited to continue my relationship with Amazon,” said Kaling. “I’m passionate about bringing unique stories to readers and viewers, and I can’t wait to help discover and support talented new voices through Mindy’s Book Studio.”

“We are delighted to work with Mindy and Amazon Studios on Amazon’s first-ever book studio,” said Sommerfeld. “Mindy is brilliant at bringing to life highly entertaining, funny, sharp, and bingeable stories, and we can’t wait to collaborate with her on discovering and championing must-read stories from new and diverse voices.”

“With her visionary voice, trademark wit, and tremendous artistic acumen, Mindy Kaling remains a relentless innovator in the creative community,” added Jennifer Salke, who serves as head of Amazon Studios. “She is a pioneering artist, remarkable role model, and philanthropist who continues to tap into global and cultural zeitgeists as a source for her refreshingly authentic storytelling. We could not be more thrilled to expand our collaboration with her across Amazon to not only showcase her incredible talents but also introduce new, dynamic storytellers to our global customers.”

Kaling is an actor, film and TV writer, bestselling author and comedian who rose to fame as Kelly Kapoor on NBC’s The Office, also writing, directing and serving on the producing staff behind that beloved sitcom. She created the series Never Have I Ever, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Champions and The Mindy Project, and also starred in the latter two. She has also appeared in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and in films including Ocean’s Eight, A Wrinkle in Time, The Night Before, Inside Out, This Is the End, Wreck-It Ralph, The Five-Year Engagement, No Strings Attached, Despicable Me, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, License to Wed, Unaccompanied Minors and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Kaling is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, CAA, The Lede Company and PJ Shapiro.