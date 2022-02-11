Tara Reid Developing Adult Animated LGBTQ+ Sitcom ‘Mikey And Miguel’

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Tara Reid (Van Wilder, American Pie) has launched development on Mikey and Miguel, an adult animated LGBTQ+ sitcom, in which she will also star.

Mikey and Miguel character art Instant Entertainment

The show taking inspiration from Will & Grace and Family Guy is billed as a half-hour, animated joyride through modern-day LGBTQ+ parenthood, full of adult humor, saucy, scenes and heartfelt moments in all the right places. It centers on Mikey and Miguel, a happy couple with their lives ahead of them, whose happy life turns into chaos when they are landed with Mikey’s sister’s children, struggling to cope with their new dysfunctional family.

Reid will voice the role of single and highly sexed party animal Krystal and exec produce through her company Instant Entertainment, with veteran Disney artist Len Smith (Who Framed Roger Rabbit) serving as art director and character designer.

Reid has previously appeared in series including Scrubs and Days of Our Lives, starring on the film side in the American Pie and Sharknado franchises, Van Wilder, Josie and the Pussycats, Cruel Intentions, The Big Lebowski and many other titles. She has also previously exec produced films including Spare Me, American Christmas and Art of the Dead, among others.

Smith created Toon Town for Who Framed Roger Rabbit and also previously worked on projects including The Little Mermaid TV series, Snorks, Bonkers and a number of Winnie The Pooh titles.

Reid is represented by Instant Entertainment.