NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico Returning To U.S. From Beijing Earlier Than Planned; Will Cover Super Bowl From L.A. And Remainder Of Olympics From Stamford

NBC’s primetime Olympics host will return to the U.S. from Beijing after Monday night’s broadcast, earlier than was originally planned.

Tirico made the announcement at the end of Sunday’s broadcast. He will host Wednesday and Thursday shows from Stamford, CT, where NBC Sports is headquarters. Because of Covid concerns, the network sent only a limited crew to cover the Winter Games.

Tirico originally was going to stay in China through Thursday, and then was scheduled to depart to Los Angeles for coverage of the Super Bowl. After that coverage, Tirico will host the remainder of the Games from Stamford. The change was said to be due to issues of coordination, as so many of the on-air commentators and production personnel are based there and covering the games remotely. The network had previously said that Tirico’s schedule was subject to change.

This is the first time that NBC has had the rights to the Super Bowl taking place during its coverage of the Olympics.

Maria Taylor and Craig Melvin will host the Games on Tuesday night.

The Beijing Games have come against the backdrop of Covid and geopolitical politics, which was reflected in NBC’s telecast of the opening ceremonies.

Tirico began NBC’s coverage of the opening ceremonies on Friday by noting that China was “the nation where Covid began,” and he also talked of the challenges of coverage given pandemic restrictions. But he also noted the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Games, joined by other western countries, “citing China’s human rights record, and the U.S. government’s declaration that the Chinese communist party is guilty of committing genocide on the Uyghur Muslim population in that Western Xinjiang region. That is a charge that China denies.”