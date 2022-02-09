U.S. Olympics Star Mikaela Shiffrin’s Second Mistake In A Row On Slalom Leads To Heartbreaking TV Moment

What was to be one of the highlights for Team U.S.A. in this Olympics ended in heartbreak as skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate on her Slalom run tonight and was out of her best event after six seconds.

What was to be a centerpiece of NBC’s primetime coverage quickly became what the network’s Maria Taylor described as “Gold Medal heartbreak” as a dejected Shiffrin skied to the shoulder of the course and just sat down. That left the network’s announcers struggling to describe what was happening onscreen as the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time Overall World Cup champion simply sat in the snow with her skis off, head down.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s second Olympic race also ends early https://t.co/Pfs4hKcGlK pic.twitter.com/ThYP4QjDHL — Globe Sports (@Globe_Sports) February 9, 2022

NBC cut to commercial and, when it returned, Shiffrin was still sitting down and had been joined by her mother, who was consoling her.

The slip up came two days after Shiffrin slid out 11 seconds into her giant slalom run just seconds in, and it left the other competitors standing up top waiting for the U.S. star to clear the piste.

NBC was forced to cut away to Craig Melvin, who announced the event was being moved to Peacock, and then swiftly segued to a more upbeat tease of U.S. snowboarder Shawn White’s upcoming half-pipe run and a promo for a Toyota film on brothers striving for Paralympic gold.

Candice Parker then followed, stunting by recapping Nathan Chen’s routine from last night and Italy’s gold medal Curling match, which gave that country at least one more Gold medal than the United States which, five days in, has yet to win one.

Shiffrin has three more events in Beijing: The Super-G on Thursday, the Downhill on Monday and the Combined next Wednesday.