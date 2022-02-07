You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Michael Shannon-Starring Joseph McCarthy Drama Sells Widely For HanWay – EFM

Courtesy of Lauren Weissler

HanWay Films has closed several international deals on McCarthy, Václav Marhoul’s drama about the infamous U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy, ahead of this month’s virtual European Film Market.

Territory rights have been sold to: Vértice Cine (Italy, Spain, Portugal and Latin America). Further deals include The Jokers (France), Paradiso (Benelux), Icon (Australia & New Zealand), Tohokushinsha (Japan), Arna Media (CIS), Front Row (Middle East), Bir (Turkey), Cinemania (former Yugoslavia) and Shaw (Singapore).

CAA Media Finance is overseeing the U.S. sale.

Michael Shannon stars as McCarthy in the pic, which explores what drove a lawyer and decorated former U.S. Marine down an unprecedented path of demagoguery, show-trials and venomous populism.

The project is in pre-production and will shoot fall 2022 in Prague and the U.S. Also starring are Emilia Clarke, Dane DeHaan and Scoot McNairy. Tom O’Connor wrote the script. Producers are Zach Studin and O’Connor.

