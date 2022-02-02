‘Clairevoyant’ Filmmaker & Star Micaela Wittman Inks With Untitled Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Micaela Wittman, the actress who recently made her feature directorial with the satirical mockumentary Clairevoyant, has signed with Untitled Entertainment for management. She will be represented there by Katie Rhodes and Dannielle Thomas.

In the indie feature released last year by Gravitas Ventures, which Wittman wrote, directed and produced with Arthur De Larroche, she stars as Claire, a Los Angeles socialite and so-called wellness practitioner who seeks to overcome her life of luxury and achieve nirvana after hiring a film crew to document a more authentic journey along the path of enlightenment.

Wittman is in the process of wrapping work on Remy & Arletta, an LGBTQ+ drama that she is also producing. She will soon be seen in the Hulu series The Dropout opposite Amanda Seyfried, and in John Ridley’s Netflix film Shirley, opposite Regina King.

She’s also guest starred on the television side in such notable series as A.P. Bio, Sharp Objects, Speechless, Teen Wolf and Modern Family.

Wittman continues to be represented by Laura Thede and Alicia Beekman at DDO Artists Agency.