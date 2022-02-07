You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Miami ‘Crypto Beach’ Docuseries In The Works At Wheelhouse’s Portal A & Brick City Team

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/AP

EXCLUSIVE: Miami has become the epicenter of the cryptocurrency boom and a new docuseries will follow the bombastic individuals on the frontlines of this digital gold rush.

Portal A, the production company backed by Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse, has teamed with Brick City, the production company behind the eponymous Sundance doc, to produce Crypto Beach (w/t).

The series, which is being taken out to buyers in the coming weeks, will look at the rise of the digital currency, from the emergence of Bitcoin in 2009 to today’s landscape which includes thousands of decentralized currencies.

Miami has positioned itself as crypto innovation hub with Mayor Francis Suarez recently establishing his city’s very own currency, MiamiCoin, and, announcing he would take his entire salary in Bitcoin. Crypto exchange FTX purchased the naming rights to the Miami Heat arena, and the city has recently played host to events including Bitcoin 2021, thought to be one of the largest Bitcoin events in history, the Crypto Expo, and last year’s Art Basel, which was dominated by NFT buzz.

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Pearl Street Films Teams With Portal A On Scripted Sci-Fi Series As Wheelhouse-Backed Digital Producer Steps Up Originals Drive

It is the latest project for Portal A, which was founded by Nate Houghteling, Zach Blume and Kai Hasson. The digital-focused company produces scripted short-form series Action Royale, starring Kim Coates, for Snapchat and recently teamed up with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Pearl Street Films to develop scripted series Reaver X Specter.

Brick City, which was set up by documentary filmmakers Mark Benjamin and Marc Levin, is behind CNN’s Chicagoland and Discovery+’s Chasing The Thunder and Ocean Warriors.

“Whether you’re a believer or a skeptic, there’s no denying that crypto is at the center of culture right now,” said Houghteling. “With our understanding of Gen Z and millennial audiences and Brick City’s mastery of documentary storytelling, we’re ready to give this generational story the treatment it deserves.”

Brick City Executive Producer Yoav Attias added, “Our focus at Brick City has been to tell stories about the forces that shape our planet and our lives. With this show, we have an amazing opportunity to document how this massive societal movement is transforming a major American city.”

