Meta Platforms Stock Plunges After Former Facebook Misses Q4 Forecast

Shares in Meta Platforms, the tech giant formerly known as , plunged in after-hours trading after the company missed Wall Street forecasts for earnings in the fourth quarter.

The stock, which has already been under pressure, dropped 19% soon after the numbers hit, with the decline soon surpassing 21% to shave $190 billion from the company’s market value. It gained more than 1% during the regular session today to close at $323 a share, on heavier-than-average trading volume.

Earnings per share of $3.67 on a diluted basis fell short of the consensus estimate of $3.85 and slid 5% from the same period a year ago. Revenue of $33.67 billion climbed 20% year-over-year and matched Street views.

The company offered guidance for the current first quarter that was softer than what Wall Street expected. Revenue will reach $27 billion to $29 billion, the company said, a level significantly short of analysts’ prediction for $30.15 billion. Explaining the shortfall, the company cited an ongoing share-shift to short-form video platform Reels, which generates less revenue than platforms like Feed or Stories but is strategically important as an answer to fast-growing rival TikTok. Changes to Apple’s iOS have also hurt ad targeting and measurement, the company said.

The average number of people using one of the company’s apps — among them Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger — gained 8% from the year-ago frame to 2.82 billion. Facebook’s daily active user base on its own averaged 1.93 billion in December 2021, an increase of 5%.

The company formally changed its name from Facebook to Meta late last year, signaling a strategic shift from social media to the metaverse. The change also provided a welcome distraction from intensifying government scrutiny and customer backlash in the wake of whistleblower revelations. In the quarterly report, the company said its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq will change to “META” from “FB” at some point during the first half of 2022. The FB symbol has been in use since the company’s initial public offering in 2012.

From a financial standpoint, a structural change enacted along with the new name could have an impact on earnings and the company’s value in the eyes of Wall Street. The company now reports results in two business units: Family of Apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp; and Facebook Reality Labs.

The Reality Labs segment brought in $877 million during the quarter, up from $717 million in the year-ago period. It was the first specific breakout of the company’s emerging business, which it hopes will become the new centerpiece of the company as the decade unfolds.

On the expense side, Meta said it was earmarking $10 billion for investment in metaverse projects. In the earnings report, the company said infrastructure capacity may need to be improved for the Reality Labs segment, though at present it does not see the need for more capacity as a “significant driver” of expenses in 2022.